How will Antonio Brown get back to Tampa?

Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown essentially quit on the team during Sunday’s game against the Jets. After the game, coach Bruce Arians essentially fired Brown.

So, as many are wondering, how will Brown get home?

We’ve asked the team, the NFL Players Association, and Brown’s agent.

Said team P.R.: “Not sure. After BA’s comments, I wouldn’t expect it would be with us.”

Since Brown hasn’t officially been released, and won’t be until 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday at the earliest, he’s still on the team. League and/or NFLPA rules may require that the team take him home.

Meanwhile, Chris Myers of FOX said during the broadcast that Brown left the stadium and got into a police car, with the expectation that he’ll fly back to Tampa on his own. Thus, if he’s alreay gone, any obligation to take him home will be moot.