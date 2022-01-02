Jalen Hurts narrowly avoids being hit by falling fans after railing collapses at FedEx Field

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was only sacked once during Sunday’s 20-16 win over Washington, but he had to avoid another hit on his way off the field at the end of the fourth quarter.

Hurts was making his way toward the tunnel at FedEx Field and Eagles fans were hanging over the railing trying to slap hands with the quarterback as he got close to them. As Hurts stepped toward the tunnel and as captured in video from Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the railing collapsed and fans came tumbling down toward Hurts.

Hurts was able to sidestep them as well as he was able to sidestep the Washington pass rush for most of the day and helped fans up after they fell to the turf, but it could have been an uglier scene had someone hit Hurts in a way that left him unable to play next weekend.

In his postgame press conference, Hurts called it a “real dangerous situation” and said he was happy that everyone was alright. We share that feeling and hope someone looks into a way to make sure it doesn’t happen again in the future.