Jalen Hurts narrowly avoids being hit by falling fans after railing collapses at FedEx Field

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2022, 4:51 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Football Team
Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was only sacked once during Sunday’s 20-16 win over Washington, but he had to avoid another hit on his way off the field at the end of the fourth quarter.

Hurts was making his way toward the tunnel at FedEx Field and Eagles fans were hanging over the railing trying to slap hands with the quarterback as he got close to them. As Hurts stepped toward the tunnel and as captured in video from Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the railing collapsed and fans came tumbling down toward Hurts.

Hurts was able to sidestep them as well as he was able to sidestep the Washington pass rush for most of the day and helped fans up after they fell to the turf, but it could have been an uglier scene had someone hit Hurts in a way that left him unable to play next weekend.

In his postgame press conference, Hurts called it a “real dangerous situation” and said he was happy that everyone was alright. We share that feeling and hope someone looks into a way to make sure it doesn’t happen again in the future.

7 responses to “Jalen Hurts narrowly avoids being hit by falling fans after railing collapses at FedEx Field

  1. Glad no one was hurt. Dan Snyder probably saved 36 cents by using cheaper railings and then sued the contractor so he couldn’t disclose it.

  2. Will be crazy to see opposing teams bring railings (in addition to benches) for their fans

  4. The railing collapsed because a bunch of drunk, overweight eagles fans were hanging all over it like barbarians at the gate.

  5. This isn’t funny. The little ha ha moments of well he avoided the pass rush and then this are trite and poorly done. Fans at a venue were lucky they didn’t have further to fall and suffer injuries. Fed Ex field is a trash bin with a football field in the center. Serious liability issues should arise from this, and frankly profiting off your fans as you make them watch the game in a dumpster of a stadium.

  6. Nothing funny about this. That could have been a lot worse. No way this should be happening at a “modern” stadium.

  7. If there was ever a video to sum up the state of the Washington organization, this would be it, crumbling from stadium to the team to the fan base that was once one of the best in the NFL. 20+ years of incompetence by Dan and Tonya Snyder have led to this plus the off field shenanigans. Just simply embarrassing. The new name won’t make a bit of difference either. Same s—: wash, rinse, repeat.

