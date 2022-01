Getty Images

A week after a pair of Washington teammates got into a sideline fight during a 28-7 blowout, a pair of Rams teammate got into a scrum early in a 0-0 game. On the field.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey struck safety Taylor Rapp in the face with an open hand. Ramsey made contact with Rapp’s helmet and facemask, sending Rapp’s head backward.

It’s unclear what prompted the incident. It will definitely become a topic of conversation after the game, when players and coaches are made available to reporters.