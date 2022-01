Getty Images

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase cannot be stopped today.

A 69-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow early in the third quarter gave him 180 yards. It was Chase’s third touchdown. He has scores of 72, 18 and now 69.

His latest touchdown has drawn the Bengals to within 28-24.

Chase now has 186 yards on seven catches.

Chase had 201 yards against he Ravens on Oct. 24. He has two games with two touchdowns this season but had never had three touchdowns in a game until Sunday.