Ja’Marr Chase over 100 yards with two TDs, but Bengals trail 21-14

The Chiefs can’t cover Ja'Marr Chase.

He has more than 100 yards and two touchdowns midway through the second quarter. Chase’s touchdowns have covered 72 and 18 yards.

The 72-yarder was his fourth receiving touchdown of at least 50 yards. Hall of Famer Randy Moss (5) is the only player with more such touchdowns at age 21 or younger.

Chase has five catches for 111 yards already. He entered the game with 68 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Chiefs, though, lead 21-14.

Patrick Mahomes is 12-of-16 for 161 yards and two touchdowns, and the Chiefs have scored on three consecutive possessions after beginning the game with a three-and-out.