Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting make late arrival to MetLife Stadium

Getty Images

Buccaneers cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are active for the Buccaneers against the Jets on Sunday, but they almost didn’t make it to MetLife Stadium in time to play.

Dean and Murphy-Bunting were activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday, but had to travel to New Jersey separately from the team due to the protocols requiring them to be officially cleared to play on Sunday. According to multiple reports, there were delays with the private flight set up to get them from Tampa to the game and they arrived minutes before kickoff.

Both players are still expected to play, but the Bucs may have to go with different cornerbacks to open the game in order to make sure the late arrivals are ready to go.

Carlton Davis, Ross Cockrell, Rashard Robinson, and Pierre Desir are the other corners on hand. Richard Sherman is inactive due to an Achilles injury.