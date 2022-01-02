James Conner, Rondale Moore among Cardinals’ inactives

Getty Images

The Cardinals will try to end a three-game losing streak today against the Cowboys, and they will have to do it without two of their weapons.

Running back James Conner (heel) and receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) are inactive. Both were questionable.

Conner has 1,034 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns this season. Moore has 54 receptions for 435 yards with a touchdown.

Safety Budda Baker (ribs) is active after being listed as questionable coming into the game.

The Cardinals’ other inactives are cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder), tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder), defensive lineman Zach Kerr and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (knee).

The Cowboys will get left tackle Tyron Smith back in the starting lineup. He has not played since Week 14 because of an ankle injury.

Dallas’ inactives are quarterback Will Grier, cornerback Maurice Canady, safety Israel Mukuamu, offensive tackle Matt Farniok and receiver Simi Fehoko.