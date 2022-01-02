Jets up 7-0 after Braxton Berrios TD

USA TODAY Sports

The Jets took the football when they won the coin toss on Sunday and it proved to be the right decision.

They drove 72 yards in six plays and lead the Buccaneers 7-0 after a Braxton Berrios touchdown. The wide receiver took a toss from running back Michael Carter on a reverse and waltzed into the end zone for his third touchdown in as many weeks.

Berrios caught a touchdown in Week 15 and returned a kickoff for a score against the Jaguars last week.

Running back Michael Carter accounted for the biggest gainer of the drive. The rookie sprinted 57 yards to put the Jets on the 10-yard-line on the third play of the game.

The Bucs started Pierre Desir at cornerback with Carlton Davis after Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting made a late arrival at the Meadowlands due to flight delays from Tampa.