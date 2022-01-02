Jimmy Garoppolo officially inactive, Elijah Mitchell active for 49ers

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Trey Lance will be making his second NFL start against the Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Everyone assumed that would be the case when the 49ers listed Jimmy Garoppolo as doubtful to play with the right thumb injury that sidelined him at practice all week. The 49ers lost in Lance’s previous start and can clinch a playoff spot if he can guide them to a win — and the Saints lose — this Sunday.

Running back Elijah Mitchell is active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. Safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, and tight end Tanner Hudson are inactive.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, defensive back Cre’Von LeBlanc, defensive back Jimmy Moreland, defensive lineman Chris Smith, defensive lineman Derek Rivers, and defensive lineman Maliek Collins will not play for the Texans.