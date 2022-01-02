Joe Burrow calls banged up right knee “good enough”

Getty Images

Joe Burrow tore the anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his left knee in his 10th game last season.

So when Bengals fans saw their quarterback leave the game with a limp with less than a minute remaining Sunday, they held their collective breath.

Burrow downplayed his knee injury, calling it “good enough,” and video from the team’s celebration in the locker room showed the quarterback dancing while smoking a victory cigar. The Bengals clinched the AFC North with the victory over the Chiefs combined with the Ravens’ loss to the Rams.

“It’s my right knee that was a little sore after the Chargers game I think it was,” Burrow said. “so I just reaggravated it a little bit. Nothing serious.”

Burrow was injured on a fourth-and-goal attempt from the 1-yard line late in the game. He took a hit on the incompletion, falling to the ground. After a penalty on the Chiefs, backup Brandon Allen replaced Burrow to take a knee and spike the ball on consecutive plays to set up a game-winning field goal on the final play.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said afterward that Burrow “just got his knee twisted up.”

“Yeah, I would have come back in, but it was just a knee, and we knew we just were going to knee it and clock it,” Burrow said. “So figure take myself out of risk.”

In the past two games, Burrow has completed 67-of-85 passes for 971 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions for a 145.6 passer rating.