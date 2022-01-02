Joe Judge: This isn’t a clown show, we’re building a foundation

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2022, 6:43 PM EST
New York Giants v Chicago Bears
The Giants got humiliated in Chicago on Sunday, which makes it two blow out losses in a row for them since word broke that head coach Joe Judge will be brought back for a third season with the team.

Judge refused to comment on that report last Sunday, but he had a lot to say about the direction he believes he has the team on after going 10-22 to this point in his career. Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com counted the length of his rant at Sunday’s postgame press conference at 2,614 yards and over 11 minutes. We won’t be sharing all of what Judge had to say, but you can read it all at this link.

Judge pointed to players continuing to work hard and not devolving into fights on the sideline as some of the “number of things going in the right direction” for the team.

“This ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines,” Judge said. “This ain’t some clown show organization or something else, ok? We’re talking about the foundation built. The toughest thing to change in the team, the toughest team to change in the club is the way people think. You understand that? That’s the toughest thing. You can get new players, you can have them in your damn locker room all you want. You have to change how people think. You change how they f–king — pardon my language — believe in what you’re doing.”

Judge said he spoke to players who talked about how the Giants quit on former coach Pat Shurmur in 2019 — they won two of their final three games to infuriate fans who wanted Chase Young with the second overall pick — and that he was part of a staff in 2018 “who halfway through the season we were all pretty convinced we were getting fired” before the team’s belief in itself turned things around.

Judge coached for the Patriots in 2018 and they were 6-2 at midseason on their way to an 11-5 record and a Super Bowl title. If there was discussion of a housecleaning in New England, it was kept on a pretty close hold.

The statement ended with Judge saying that “making sure guys are wired the right way” was the most important part of building a team and he certainly seems to believe that he’s accomplishing that even as the losses pile up quickly in New Jersey.

31 responses to “Joe Judge: This isn’t a clown show, we’re building a foundation

  2. This is the coaching equivalent of taking off your shirt and running off the field in the 3rd quarter.

  3. Joe Judge: This Isn’t A Clown Show, We’re Building A Foundation
    —————————————————
    Oooooohhhhhhh! That’s what you’re doing!
    To the untrained eye, it really looked like a clown show.

  9. At least no one on the Giants squad took off their gear and went to the locker room during the game today. That incident alone puts at least one team closer to the Clown Show than Big Blue.

  10. Joe Judge has a Ben McAdoo vibe. Joe seems oblivious to his own ineptitude and incompetence. There seems to be a lot of broken branches on the Bill Belichick coaching tree.

  12. They’ve made the decision to fire him. He’s campaigning for another job, probably back to NE as an assistant position coach. Shurmur and McAdoo had these same bizarre rants right before their key cards were terminated. It won’t matter though unless they get better players who the head coach is. Jacksonville is interviewing some pretty good candidates to be on NY’s short list.

  14. Well you need a QB, your RB can’t stay on the field and when he is he stinks. Your defense couldn’t stop a play if you told them what was coming. Your offensive line is worse than stinky. Now, your special teams are average, so you got that going for your foundation.

  15. the barometer is that the players arent fighting on the sidelines? heck of a standard coach

  16. He could be a good head coach someday. But he is currently in way over his head. Unfortunately, even if the Giants fire the GM and HC, John Mara will once again hire the wrong people.

  17. <>

    True, but in fairness to Belichick no one in their right mind considered Joe Judge a viable HC candidate at that the time the Giants hired him. He was a little known special teams coach in NE not on any other team’s radar.

  18. Giants fans looking at those 2 top 10 picks with hope? A real personnel guy will listen to offers because they need more than 2 top 10 picks, trading back while adding additional draft picks is the way to go. Ironically, Gettleman wanted Parsons, then OL instead of Toney and he was overruled as draft footage caught his anger.

  19. They need to fire Judge and Gettleman and go with a new pair at HC & GM. They also need fresh eyes in the building and for the Mara’s to maybe back off the scouting for a while too. Will that happen, probably not.

  20. Mara bringing this dude back says it all. This is what happens when a spoiled clueless brat inherits daddy’s team. We Giants fans are in for many more years of being a laughingstock. Oh, by the way, where are all those Gettleman supporters who said he was a great hire and was going to turn this franchise into a winner? Did reality finally bite you in the rear?

  21. I always advise people not to volunteer their deficiencies in job interviews, even when asked the obligatory “what’s your worst trait” question.

    Judge just revealed his key deficiency and exactly who he is!

  22. Is it me or does Kitchens look like he should be coaching in a semi pro league on Saturday mornings ?

  23. I cant believe I just made myself read all of that, but, in essence, he’s saying, I get why the fans are mad, and they should boo us because we haven’t put the results on the field, but I feel like my guys are doing things the right way, (the Patriot way maybe?) And that should produce a winning team and lasting culture eventually.

    Of course, he used 2500 words and your guess is as good as mine, and it will probably get him fired. My goodness, what an interesting last day of the season.

  27. I thought it could never get worse than the Dave Brown and Danny Kannel era ,I was wrong !

