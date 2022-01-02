Jordan Howard is expected to play for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles will continue their push for a playoff spot against Washington on Sunday and they’re set to have running back Jordan Howard on hand for that effort.

Howard suffered a stinger in last Sunday’s win over the Giants and sat out of practice on Wednesday to create some uncertainty about his status for this week. He returned to practice on Thursday, however, and remained a limited participant on Friday before getting a questionable tag for the game.

Multiple reports indicate Howard is good to go for Sunday. He’ll join Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell in the Eagles backfield. Miles Sanders has been ruled out after breaking a bone in his hand, but the Eagles hope he’ll be back in Week 18 or in the postseason.

The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday with a win and the right combination of other results.