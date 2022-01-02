Josh Allen has two touchdown runs, giving Bills 14-2 lead

Getty Images

The Bills fumbled an early punt, and Jake Kumerow recovered but in the end zone for an early Falcons safety. It’s been all Buffalo since.

The Bills had a 15-play, 69-yard drive with Josh Allen scoring on a 1-yard run. Buffalo went for it on fourth-and-three on the Atlanta 3, and Stefon Diggs drew a pass interference penalty on A.J. Terrell in the end zone. Two plays later, Allen scored for a 7-2 lead.

The Falcons had only two snaps on the ensuing possession as Greg Rousseau had a strip-sack of Matt Ryan and Harrison Phillips recovered for the Bills at the Atlanta 18.

The Bills faced third-and-10 from the 18 and Gabriel Davis caught a 10-yard pass from Allen. Officials ruled a completed pass, but the replay assistant quickly overturned it to incomplete as Davis was juggling the ball.

The Bills challenged the play and won with the full review from New York ruling it a completion.

Three plays later, Allen scored his second rushing touchdown on a 4-yard run.

The Bills lead 14-2 after the first quarter. They have outgained the Falcons 90 to 27.