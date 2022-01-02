Justin Herbert sets Chargers single-season record for passing touchdowns

Getty Images

Quarterback Justin Herbert is just beginning his career, but he’s already re-writing the Chargers’ record books.

After a sterling rookie season, Herbert has set a single-season franchise record for passing touchdowns in 2021.

Herbert’s 35th TD pass of the season went to receiver Mike Williams down the left side for a 45-yard score. That put Los Angeles up 34-6 over the Broncos.

Philip Rivers held the previous record with 34 touchdown passes in 2008.

Herbert is 20-of-29 passing for 221 yards with two touchdowns so far on Sunday. His other TD went to receiver Keenan Allen late in the first half.