Kyler Murray on 9-0 record at AT&T Stadium: It’s the mentality of feeling like I can’t lose

Kyler Murray can’t lose at AT&T Stadium.

He grew up 44 miles from Arlington and won five high school games at Jerry World, one game during his freshman year at Texas A&M, one game at Oklahoma and the Cardinals beat the Cowboys 38-10 in Week 6 of the 2020 season before holding on for a 25-22 win Sunday.

“Coming home, I feel like me personally, I can’t lose coming home,” Murray said. “That’s the mentality. That’s just how I feel. Again, though, it’s not just about the mentality. It’s about coming out and executing. I think the guys feel great, too, when they come back here. I don’t know what it is. A great stadium, the fans, I don’t know what it is. You know when you come back to Cowboys Stadium, it’s a big-time game, because that’s the feeling around here. I’m glad the guys had my back today.”

It was the right place at the right time for Murray and the Cardinals as they ended a three-game skid. Murray went 26-of-38 for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 44 yards on nine carries.

“Just pulling up to the stadium, I don’t know what the feeling is. I don’t know how to describe it,” Murray said. “It just brings back memories, and it just feels great.”

The Cowboys fell from the No. 2 seed to No. 4 with the loss, meaning they could face the Cardinals in two weeks in a wild-card game. Murray would be OK with that.

“I’d feel fine about it. Wherever I’ve got to go,” he said.