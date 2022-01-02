Leighton Vander Esch: We’re playing more against the refs than we are other teams

Posted by Charean Williams on January 2, 2022, 9:35 PM EST
Referee Scott Novak’s crew blew it. They ruled Chase Edmonds down when replay showed the Cardinals running back fumbled before he slid to the ground with 2:51 remaining in a three-point game.

Osa Odighizuwa recovered for the Cowboys for what should have been their ball at their own 29.

Alas, the Cowboys couldn’t challenge the play because they were out of timeouts, having used their third one after the previous play. It was not an automatic review because it wasn’t ruled a fumble on the field.

The Cardinals thus celebrated a 25-22 win, running out the clock, while the Cowboys contemplated what might have been.

Owner Jerry Jones seemed unbothered by the blown call, but the Cowboys defenders were hot under the shoulder pads.

“It was totally a fumble,” Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said. “I just don’t understand how with the technology that we have today, even if we don’t have timeouts, or whatever it may be, to . . . [not be able to] challenge it. It’s so obvious. Certain things are so obvious in games that refs are messing up. Why aren’t they fixing it? It doesn’t make any sense to me. To me, we’re playing more against the refs than we are other teams.”

Fans and media have called for the NFL to fix its officiating all season. Vander Esch echoed that, wondering why a billion dollar company can’t get it right.

“If you look around the league, this isn’t just the first time it’s happened,” Vander Esch said. “There’s other guys around the league that have been dictated from, I don’t know if it’s incompetence or what it is. Doesn’t make sense to me, and it feels like it’s not hard to fix that.

“If it’s so blatant on the field and so obvious, why the [referee in the replay booth] isn’t radioing down, ‘Hey, get this right.’ That’s not hard. That’s the ethics of the game. Getting it right. ‘Hey, you made a mistake, here; get it right. Here is the right call.’”

The Cowboys had 10 penalties for 88 yards, many coming in third-down situations. Jones said the Cowboys knew “this group [of officials] calls a lot of ticky-tack . . . they call a lot of penalties.”

“You can’t get a rhythm. You can’t move the ball,” Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complained. “Every big play was called back because of some kind of call. The refs, I feel like, dictated that game. It’s no secret.”

21 responses to “Leighton Vander Esch: We’re playing more against the refs than we are other teams

  1. Yes couldn’t be the fact that your RB stinks, your offensive line is very good or very bad, and your QB is overrated. You’re an average team with an above average record in a very bad division. You are what you are … #DENNISGREEN

  2. He’s 100% right. These calls on the cowboys especially Connor Williams is getting extremely frustrating. They’re killing Pollards runs. Every time he has a 20+ run it gets taken away. Owners are dictating the game and contracts. Antonio Brown today,yes he is crazy,but they decide to not let him play because if he gets certain amount of touches he would’ve got incentive

  3. Hey now! You weren’t playing the Packers. Their opponents are the only teams that ever have calls go against them!

  4. I would never want to be a ref. Let’s face it, it is not an easy job but if the camera followed around a player on every play and critiqued every play like it was suppose to be perfect how would anyone fair. I think refs have always blown calls. I would like to have someone watch the perfect season the dolphins had in 72 and see if they would be undefeated still.

  5. Blah blah blah. There are blown calls every game. Maybe you should control the way you play, your team was down the whole game.

  6. Are the refs against them when they win a game? Jerrah’s squad did not play with the same intensity as they did last week. Can’t blame the ref’s for that. Wins are earned not given.

  7. OK well and good.
    I saw a lot of nonsense from these officials too.
    Calling Biadaz for a false start but not the movement and bobbing of the Cardinals Center.
    But if Zurlein doesn’t miss the easy field goal they are tied.
    But if Dak doesn’t fumble as he is prone to do maybe they maintain a drive for a score.
    Even I could also sense a fake punt from the Cardinals several states away from the game.
    Stop that and stop a Cardinals drive for a score.

  9. The cowboys suck but it’s no coincidence that the reffing has been pretty suspect since gambling was legalize.

  11. Goodell.

    Anyone who believes Goodell is not dictating why this doesn’t happen in 2022, is a buffoon.

    Even MLB has it right with replay that works and works well.

    Goodell wants to manipukate outcomes even as Congress investigates him.

  12. Maybe if the Cowboys didn’t look so flat all game long,that fumble wouldn’t have mattered. They are going to go nowhere in the playoffs. They can’t beat the good teams.

  13. This and TD reviews are stupid. If a play MIGHT be a turnover or TD, then it should be automatically reviewed. It should not depend on the call on the field.

  15. pkrlvr says:
    January 2, 2022 at 9:53 pm
    The cowboys suck but it’s no coincidence that the reffing has been pretty suspect since gambling was legalize.

    =================

    Lol. Reffing has sucked for years. It’s revisionist to say they just started sucking. It wasn’t that long ago the league locked out the refs and tried to implement full time refs and year round training.

    You know what happened? The media which now laments the bad officiating linked arms with the refs in solidarity and made the replacement officials lives hell and waxed poetic about how great the real refs were until the league finally gave in.

    I swear people don’t have a memory longer than 2 years.

  16. As a Cowboys fan, just SHUT UP. we got some calls as well. Maybe not be so slow in training down players in the flat, or overplay a counter before crying about the refs. Losers lament. Parsons wasn’t saying anything like that. He said you had to do better. Pull up your pants and start playing because you’re going to be playing great teams in the playoffs. Winners find a way

  19. Did Vander Esch play a perfect game? If not he should work on his craft rather than blaming others.

  20. I was rooting for the Cardinals on this one. Having said that, the officiating in the NFL os absolutely atrocious. For all the money they rake in, it’s pathetic that they don’t care about getting it right. Not saying call every single penalty….the game would slow down WAY too much. But for crying out loud, get the big calls right. And stop determining the outcome of the game!

  21. So Leighton…

    Explain to us what happened the last drive of the game??

    You know the one where the Cardinals got the ball with just under 5 minutes left…

    You know.. the one where the Cardinals never even had to run a 3rd down play to continually rack up first downs…

    This was a Cardinal team that was without their grinder in James Conner…

    You let Kyler Murray transform into Oklahomas J.C. Watts (look him up) and easily run out the game… unaided by any penalties…

    You were outplayed today… outcoached to…

    Man up

