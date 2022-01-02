Michael Carter evaluated for concussion, Jets go up 14-7

USA TODAY Sports

Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios was once teammates with Tom Brady in New England and he’s causing Brady’s new team all kinds of problems in Sunday’s game.

Berrios scored on a nine-yard pass from quarterback Zach Wilson early in the second quarter and he has accounted for the two touchdowns that have the Jets up 14-7 over the Buccaneers. Berrios ran for a one-yard score to cap the first drive of the game.

Wilson is 8-of-11 for 71 yards, including third-down conversions to Berrios and tight end Kenny Yeboah on the way to the touchdown.

All the news isn’t great for the Jets offense, however. Running back Michael Carter, who has the team’s longest gain of the year on a 57-yard run to set up the first touchdown, is being evaluated for a concussion. Left tackle George Fant is also back in the locker room after getting hurt on Berrios’ second score.

UPDATE 1:47 p.m. ET: Fant is questionable to return from a knee injury.