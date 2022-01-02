Mike Glennon has two turnovers in first six plays in return to Chicago

Getty Images

Mike Glennon is doing a good job reminding the Bears why they made a huge mistake when they signed him to a three-year, $45 million contract in 2017.

Glennon, returning to Chicago today and starting at quarterback for the Giants, is off to a disastrous start, losing a fumble on a strip-sack and throwing an interception within the Giants’ first six offensive plays.

The fumble set up a David Montgomery touchdown run to give the Bears a 7-0 lead. The interception set up a fourth-and-1 touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to Darnell Mooney to extend the Bears’ lead to 14-0.

This game is meaningless in the playoff race, as both the Giants and Bears are mathematically eliminated. But it’s an opportunity for Glennon to take on his former team, and for him it is not going well.