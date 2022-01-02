NFL Week 17 early inactives: Lamar Jackson officially out, Marquise Brown active

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

All signs pointed toward Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missing his third straight game this week, but the team insisted that he had a chance to play heading into the weekend. That chance has been erased.

Jackson is on the team’s inactive list for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. So is rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh, who was listed as doubtful with a foot injury on Friday.

Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback and he will have wide receiver Marquise Brown as a target. Brown was listed as questionable with an illness, but is active on Sunday.

Rams at Ravens

Rams: QB Bryce Perkins, RB Cam Akers, DB Juju Hughes, LB Chris Garrett, LB Terrell Lewis, OL Alaric Jackson, OL Tremayne Anchrum

Ravens: CB Anthony Averett, G Ben Powers, QB Lamar Jackson, WR James Proche, WR Miles Boykin, LB Odafe Oweh, LB Pernell McPhee

Falcons at Bills

Falcons: QB Feleipe Franks, QB Matt Barkley, CB Fabian Moreau, OL Josh Andrews, DL Tyeler Davison

Bills: WR Emmanuel Sanders, OL Bobby Hart, RB Matt Breida, TE Tommy Sweeney, DE Boogie Basham, DT Vernon Butler

Giants at Bears

Giants: WR Kadarius Toney, WR John Ross, WR Collin Johnson, LB Oshane Ximines C Billy Price

Bears: QB Justin Fields, DB Duke Shelley, T Elijah Wilkinson, OL Lachavious Simmons, TE J.P. Holtz

Chiefs at Bengals

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, G Kyle Long, T Prince Tega Wanogho, CB Deandre Baker, QB Shane Buechele

Bengals: DE Cameron Sample, CB Jalen Davis, LB Germaine Pratt, DT Tyler Shelvin, OL D'Ante Smith, RB Trayveon Williams, QB Jake Browning

Dolphins at Titans

Dolphins: DB Trill Williams, LB Vince Biegel, RB Salvon Ahmed, OL Cameron Tom, LB Darius Hodge, TE Hunter Long

Titans: DL Larrell Murchison, LB Derick Roberson, DB Chris Jones, DB Greg Mabin

Buccaneers at Jets

Buccaneers: LB Jason Pierre-Paul, LB Shaq Barrett, CB Richard Sherman, QB Kyle Trask, WR Justin Watson, LB Elijah Ponder, CB Dee Delaney

Jets: WR Jamison Crowder, QB Mike White, RB La'Mical Perine, DL Shaq Lawson, LB Javin White, CB Isaiah Dunn

Raiders at Colts

Raiders: DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Amik Robertson, S Jordan Brown, LB Justin March-Lillard, OT Jackson Barton

Colts: S Andrew Sendejo, DE Ben Banogu, OL Will Fries, T Eric Fisher, QB Brent Hundley, RB Marlon Mack, WR Mike Strachan

Jaguars at Patriots

Jaguars: TE James O'Shaughnessy, CB Nevin Lawson; RB Mekhi Sargent; LB Dakota Allen

Patriots: WR Nelson Agholor, CB Joejuan Williams, QB Jarrett Stidham, WR N'Keal Harry, RB J.J. Taylor, CB Shaun Wade, TE Devin Asiasi

Eagles at Washington

Eagles: RB Miles Sanders, LB Shaun Bradley, QB Reid Sinnett, CB Tay Gowan, T Le’Raven Clark, OL Jack Anderson, DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Washington: CB William Jackson III,WR Curtis Samuel, DE Montez Sweat, QB Garrett Gilbert, DE James Smith-Williams, LB Milo Eifler, K Brian Johnson