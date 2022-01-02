Orlando Brown injured calf in pregame warmups, ruled out

Getty Images

The Chiefs lost a starter in pregame warmups.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. left pregame early after injuring his calf. The team originally listed him as questionable to play, but when the Chiefs lined up for their first snap, Brown wasn’t in the lineup.

The Chiefs since have ruled out Brown.

Right tackle Lucas Niang moved to left tackle, and Andrew Wylie stepped in at right tackle.

The Chiefs went three-and-out on their first possession and punted to the Bengals, who then also went three-and-out.