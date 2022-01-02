Patriots activate Brian Hoyer, Josh Uche

Getty Images

The Patriots got a couple of players back from the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer and linebacker Josh Uche have been cleared to return to the active roster.

Hoyer’s return means the Patriots will have their preferred backup to Mac Jones on hand. Jarrett Stidham is also on the 53-man roster, but Hoyer is listed as the No. 2 on the depth chart after Stidham missed months after offseason back surgery. Hoyer has appeared in four games this season.

Uche also missed weeks while on injured reserve with an ankle injury and has played in 10 games this season. He has 10 tackles, three sacks, and a fumble recovery.