Posted by Michael David Smith on January 2, 2022, 3:51 PM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v New England Patriots
The Patriots are heading toward the playoffs after a one-year absence, and the Jaguars are heading toward the first overall pick in the draft for the second consecutive year.

New England obliterated Jacksonville today, 50-10, improving the Patriots’ record to 10-6 on the season. Although they haven’t officially clinched a playoff berth, they’re getting very close to the postseason.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, fall to 2-14, and they’ll have the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft if they lose next week, or if the Lions win one of their two remaining games.

Jacksonville, of course, also had the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and one of the reasons they’re in this position is that No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, has fallen far short of expectations. The Jaguars are a mess for lots of reasons that aren’t Lawrence’s fault, but any honest evaluation of this season has to acknowledge that Lawrence has played poorly.

The rookie quarterback who has played the best this season is New England’s Mac Jones. Jones was excellent today, completing 22 of 30 passes for 227 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, before giving way to Brian Hoyer in garbage time.

Jones is going to give the Patriots a real chance to win in the playoffs. The Jaguars hope Lawrence can win for them in the playoffs some day, but that appears to be a major rebuild away.

35 responses to “Patriots take another step closer to playoffs, Jaguars take another step closer to first overall pick

  1. Congrats to the Jaguars, in a must-lose game to hold on to the #1; they blew out the Patriots chances of losing the game.

  3. But but but I though the Patriots with Belichick as coach would never make the playoffs again or even have a winning season again. 🙂

    Tampa Tammy lovers and Belichick haters seething 😂

  4. I love Belichick because he refuses to take a knee. It’s called flexing your muscles and showing off your riches.

  5. That was the easiest game of the year for the Pats. Damien Harris and Mac Jones did so well they sat them down with time to spare. The defense did as expected against the extremely crappy Jags offense. If the Pats beat Miami next week they have locked up their seeding. Go Pats!

  6. The 6 time World Champion New England Patriots are back in the playoffs. This time with a rookie QB and a bunch of new faces on both sides of the ball.

    Good times.

  7. Imagine thinking Belichick sucks as a coach without Brady lololol

    And then just imagine telling everyone that on a public forum. Lololololololol

  9. dwqb11 says:
    January 2, 2022 at 4:10 pm
    Tampa Tammy lovers and Belichick haters seething 😂
    ————-

    Brady owns you.

    —-
    Oh yeah 71 passer rating and 0 career TD passes against the Patriots for his career is owning lololol

  10. Poor poor Belichick haters. You really did think Brady was the only reason Belichick was a good coach 😀

    Is this the part where I laugh hysterically at you or do I point first and then laugh. 🙂

  12. patsfan1818 says:
    January 2, 2022 at 4:04 pm
    That was the easiest game of the year for the Pats. Damien Harris and Mac Jones did so well they sat them down with time to spare. The defense did as expected against the extremely crappy Jags offense. If the Pats beat Miami next week they have locked up their seeding. Go Pats!

    ———
    Sucks for him to be stuck in that situation. He’ll never get a fair shake there.

  14. Sucks for him to be stuck in that situation. He’ll never get a fair shake there.
    ——
    Guess I should mention I was talking about Lawrence.

  15. Brady and Brown collapsed vs the Jets and NE did what they needed to do.

    Time to bury Miami and get revenge next week.

  16. Interesting how many guys who in college were called amazing, can’t miss, generational QB talents, Worthy of tanking for wink wink. And how many of those guys don’t succeed. Lawerence does not look like a bust to me yet. But Lawerence looks far from the can’t miss number one overall selection for 3 years we heard nothing else except whatever team drafted him was changed. He has next year to start to change that narrative, and to launch the standard of his play. But if not hes as close to be a middling QB as he is to the number 1 pick at this point. If it was a 1-2 year proposition and you were drafting QBs he’s not in the top 18 maybe even 22-23 taken. IMO

  17. Mac Jones is one of 6 rookie QB’s to make the playoffs in the past 10 years.

    Not bad. Say what you want about how the Patriots are developing him but it is working so far. Regardless of what happens the rest of the way.

  18. Anything less than a full scale blowout would have cast further suspicion on the Patriots going into the playoffs. The step they took was to decisively beat a team they should beat. Next week’s step will to beat a reasonably good team that will be coming hard. If they win that it will be another good positive step. The step after that will be to beat a team in the playoffs which is a wait and see. Still a ways to go to become a championship caliber team again, but today was a decent enough step.

  19. Oh yeah 71 passer rating and 0 career TD passes against the Patriots for his career is owning lololol
    —————

    You play for the Pats? Brady does own you. How can I not be more clear? Time to switch to your P6 account.

  20. Careful what you wish for “patsfan” the Bills aren’t tanking for the #1 pick.

  21. One and done… done by first half.. but patsies will think mccorkle is good…..

  22. Godzilla says:
    January 2, 2022 at 4:24 pm
    Anything less than a full scale blowout would have cast further suspicion on the Patriots going into the playoffs. The step they took was to decisively beat a team they should beat. Next week’s step will to beat a reasonably good team that will be coming hard. If they win that it will be another good positive step. The step after that will be to beat a team in the playoffs which is a wait and see. Still a ways to go to become a championship caliber team again, but today was a decent enough step.

    ————
    Agree 100%. Was good to see them stop shooting themselves in the foot although the XP team was… eh they scored 50 I’m not complaining lol.

    And the best kind of winning is winning with no expectations.

  24. dwqb11 says:
    January 2, 2022 at 4:28 pm
    Oh yeah 71 passer rating and 0 career TD passes against the Patriots for his career is owning lololol
    —————

    You play for the Pats? Brady does own you. How can I not be more clear? Time to switch to your P6 account.

    ———
    Tammy fans really think a 71 passer rating and 0 TD passes is owning lololol. They probably think Tammy was the reason that Mahomes only got 9 points last year in the Super Bowl.

    Hey I used to talk like that when I didn’t know any better but now I do! 🙂

  25. I know their teams are awful but I can’t say I’ve seen much from Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.

  27. Look how weepy the Belichick and Patriot haters are in here lololol

    The Patriots after a down year won 10+ games, made the playoffs, with Coach Belichick and a rookie QB, with a bunch of new faces on both sides of the ball. Not too shabby at all. Already a successful season and things are looking up in NE.

    Now carry on with your weeping. 😥😭

  28. I love how everyone criticizes the Dolphins for having an “easy schedule”; yet the Patriots and Bills played nearly the same one. Stop pounding your chest Pats fans; you beat the Jags. In the only game that mattered… you lost to the Bills.

  29. Getting back to Lawrence – the Jags really needed to build their team up front for him. Didn’t happen and it shows. How could you evaluate a rookie QB with no offensive line in front?

  31. “Already a successful season and things are looking up in NE.”
    ________________________

    C’mon – you’re a Patriots fan. You guys used to say that the season didn’t even start until January.

  32. laxcoach37 says:
    January 2, 2022 at 4:43 pm
    I love how everyone criticizes the Dolphins for having an “easy schedule”; yet the Patriots and Bills played nearly the same one. Stop pounding your chest Pats fans; you beat the Jags. In the only game that mattered… you lost to the Bills.

    ——————————-
    I love how guys spend their whole week expecting the Pats win and planning how they are going to call out Pats fans for gloating over it, and then not bothering to read and see if there is any actual gloating before telling them all off.

  33. “the Bills aren’t tanking for the #1 pick.”

    No but they did lose to a team that was.

  34. billsrthefuture says:
    January 2, 2022 at 4:49 pm
    “Already a successful season and things are looking up in NE.”
    ________________________

    C’mon – you’re a Patriots fan. You guys used to say that the season didn’t even start until January.

    ——
    Fair. I’m a realistic fan now. 🙂

    I figured 9 wins with a rook QB and a lot of ?’s was good enough for me and now we have 10. Not bad. Playoffs – who knows? Anything can happen but I’m happy where we’re at.

