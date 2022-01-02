Raiders jump out to lead on Josh Jacobs touchdown

USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Colts on Sunday and they’re off to a good start.

Running back Josh Jacobs capped a 12-play, 75 yard drive that ate up more than seven minutes with a short touchdown run that put the Raiders up 7-0 in Indianapolis.

Jacobs ran five times for 22 yards on the drive and also had an 11-yard catch. Hunter Renfrow caught three Derek Carr passes for 24 yards to help keep the chains moving for Las Vegas.

The Colts have quarterback Carson Wentz back from COVID-19 reserve and he’ll be leading the comeback effort for the offense once the Colts get the ball.