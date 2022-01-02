Ravens planning on Tyler Huntley starting vs. Rams

Getty Images

Officially, the Ravens say quarterback Lamar Jackson has a chance to play today despite the ankle injury that kept him out of practice most of the week. But more likely, Tyler Huntley will start against the Rams.

Jackson may see what he can do in pre-game warmups, but the expectation is that Huntley will start against the Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s not a big surprise, as Jackson was limping on the practice field Wednesday and then didn’t even take the field at all during practice Thursday or Friday. Jackson hasn’t played and has barely practiced since injuring his ankle on December 12 against the Browns.

The good news for the Ravens is that Huntley has played well, showing he’s a far better quarterback than NFL evaluators expected when he went undrafted in 2020. The Ravens need Huntley to step up in a big way today, as they’re fighting for their playoff lives.