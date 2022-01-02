Referee Tony Corrente walks to locker room in Seattle with apparent medical issue

Getty Images

Referee Tony Corrente left today’s game Lions-Seahawks game early after appearing to have some kind of medical issue.

Corrente fell down on the field and was then escorted to the locker room by medical staff. He walked off the field under his own power and was smiling and appeared to make a joke to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll as he walked toward the Seattle sideline.

When Corrente fell, there was no apparent reason. It was between plays and he was standing behind the Lions’ offensive huddle, where referees typically line up before the play.

The 70-year-old Corrente was replaced by back judge Todd Prukop as referee.

UPDATE 6:56 p.m. ET: Corrente returned after a brief absence.