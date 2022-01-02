Report: Packers preparing to franchise tag Davante Adams

Getty Images

He signed a long-term deal just before the expiration of his rookie contract. Now, with his second contract soon to expire, the Packers could soon be exercising their right to keep receiver Davante Adams in place.

The Packers are preparing to apply the franchise tag to Adams, in order to keep him from hitting the open market in March, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

By rule, Adams would be entitled to a 20-percent raise over his 2021 cap number, if it’s more than the base franchise tag. At $16.787 million for 2021, that’s a tag in the amount of $20.144 million.

Adams wouldn’t be happy about being kept away from the open market, or from using a potential departure to leverage a better deal. He’ll have options in response to the Packers utilizing the tag, including for example withholding all services until the eve of the regular-season opener, while still getting the full amount when he shows up.

The X factor regarding the Adams situation will be quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Will the treatment of Adams impact Rodgers’s willingness to stay? Will Adams agitate for a trade, perhaps to the team that acquires Rodgers?

Maybe the eventual transaction will consist of a trade for both Rodgers and Adams. That would be nutty, but nuttier things have happened.