Ricky Seals-Jones carted off the field after sideline collision

There was a serious collision on the sideline midway through the second quarter of the matchup between Washington and Philadelphia, which resulted in tight end Ricky Seals-Jones getting carted off the field.

On third-and-12 from the Eagles’ 21-yard line, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke tried to find Seals-Jones with a pass along the right side of the end zone. The ball was batted down for an incompletion, but as Seals-Jones ran out of bounds, he collided with a FOX cameraman.

Seals-Jones and the camera operator were both down for several minutes. Seals-Jones was eventually carted off the field and immediately ruled out with a neck injury.

The FOX broadcast reported their cameraman was able to walk off the field.

Washington kicker Joey Slye hit a 39-yard field goal to give the Football Team a 13-7 lead over the Eagles.