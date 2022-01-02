Robert Saleh on final fourth down: Players deserved better than coaches gave them

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2022, 7:47 PM EST
Getty Images

The Jets had a 24-20 lead and faced a fourth-and-two from the Tampa seven-yard-line just before the two-minute warning at Sunday’s home game and they opted to go for it rather than extend their lead to a touchdown.

It was hard to argue with that decision, but the play call drew a lot of criticism. The Jets had quarterback Zach Wilson run a sneak that fell well short of the first down and the Bucs drove for a game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left in the game.

After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the result “makes you sick” and because the team wanted a handoff to wide receiver Braxton Berrios on an end around but “we did a very poor job as a coaching staff communicating that in the huddle.” Saleh said that Wilson “executed the play the way it was designed” because he wasn’t told “hand this ball off no matter what” when offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur relayed the play call.

“They deserved better,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “We won that game, and we’ve got to be better for our players.”

It had been a successful offensive performance for most of the afternoon, including the drive leading up to the fateful fourth down, and the communication issues will be something to work out as the Jets try to put together a more consistent offensive effort in 2022.

14 responses to “Robert Saleh on final fourth down: Players deserved better than coaches gave them

  2. Watching it live I thought it was the worst play call all season. More brutal than AB quitting in the middle of the game! Now hearing the explanation it might be even worse. Berrios could barely walk after the play right before the 4th down play. Calling a play that goes laterally on 4th and 2 is dumb too. They had been running the ball up the field pretty successfully all game, and especially that last drive. Bucs got lucky today, but we will take it. Brady tearing out Jets fans hearts again. They must have thought they were passed those days. Lol guess not. The first win against the Jets in Bucs history. Go Bucs!

  3. Coaches today are so smart. They love going for 2 and avoiding field goals. Hey lets not score!! So genius

  4. That was classic Jets….that play call goes up on their Mt. Rushmore of of ineptitude.

  5. 24-10 in the 3rd quarter the sorry Jets had no business losing this game it was a total beatdown actually. TB12 woke up and the Jets forgot to play defense, the end.

  6. Anyone that agreed with that call is a complete moron. You take the three and then take a little time off the clock on the kick-off. Then that crowned defensive genius of a HC should be able to stop them. I jest about Saleh who was never a good DC but always had the players. Last year when his top couple of players went down they were a horrendous defence that couldn’t stop anything. The dude has zero excuse for this loss besides that he’s an absolute idiot.

  8. @bucsandbolts

    Any real Buccaneers fan would know that they beat the Jets in 2017…and 1984, so not their first win against the Jets.

  11. “It had been a successful offensive performance for most of the afternoon, including the drive leading up to the fateful fourth down, and the communication issues will be something to work out as the Jets try to put together a more consistent offensive effort in 2022.”

    Actually no. The Jets will try to regroup and beat Buffalo next week, knocking the Bills out of the top seed thereby seriously damaging the Bills chances of a deep playoff run.

  12. How deep in the season can you possibly have mistakes like this? Inexcusable. It’s the JETS way.

  13. The Jets are just so terrible. They can’t even win a game when Antonio Brown drops acid at halftime and needing to kick a simple FG to ice it.

  14. Selah got too cute with the play calling, as usual Brady did what Brady does. The End.

