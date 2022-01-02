Seahawks dominate Lions, 51-29

Getty Images

The Seahawks and Lions, two teams going nowhere, played a game that was never close today in Seattle, with the Seahawks looking like they wanted to prove something at the end of a disappointing season, and the Lions looking like they’re ready to reach the end of an even more disappointing season.

Seattle’s 51-29 win improved the Seahawks’ record to 6-10 on the season and dropped the Lions to 2-13-1. For the Seahawks, who were a popular preseason playoff pick, the win was an opportunity to show a little pride. For the Lions, who were widely expected to be among the worst teams in the league, the loss was a confirmation that that’s exactly what they are.

Russell Wilson, who might have been playing his last home game in Seattle, threw four touchdown passes (three caught by DK Metcalf) and no interceptions. Rashaad Penny, who also might be playing his last home game in Seattle, had 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions once again got a big game from rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who topped 100 yards and is continuing to show that he’s an elite young talent. But overall, this game showed just how much more talent the Lions need to acquire.

The Seahawks have a chance to prove a little more next week at Arizona, against a Cardinals team that is heading to the playoffs. The Lions close their season next week by hosting the Packers.