Seahawks dominate Lions, 51-29

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 2, 2022, 7:38 PM EST
Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

The Seahawks and Lions, two teams going nowhere, played a game that was never close today in Seattle, with the Seahawks looking like they wanted to prove something at the end of a disappointing season, and the Lions looking like they’re ready to reach the end of an even more disappointing season.

Seattle’s 51-29 win improved the Seahawks’ record to 6-10 on the season and dropped the Lions to 2-13-1. For the Seahawks, who were a popular preseason playoff pick, the win was an opportunity to show a little pride. For the Lions, who were widely expected to be among the worst teams in the league, the loss was a confirmation that that’s exactly what they are.

Russell Wilson, who might have been playing his last home game in Seattle, threw four touchdown passes (three caught by DK Metcalf) and no interceptions. Rashaad Penny, who also might be playing his last home game in Seattle, had 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions once again got a big game from rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who topped 100 yards and is continuing to show that he’s an elite young talent. But overall, this game showed just how much more talent the Lions need to acquire.

The Seahawks have a chance to prove a little more next week at Arizona, against a Cardinals team that is heading to the playoffs. The Lions close their season next week by hosting the Packers.

16 responses to “Seahawks dominate Lions, 51-29

  3. How do you go through life producing nothing but embarrassment year in and year out, Ford family? Oh, I forgot. You’re in it just for the money….

  5. Lions are terrible this year, but unlike the Jags Texans Giants Jets, Lions have heart and a promising future

  6. Must feel like a Super Bowl win for the 2012’s who were at Lemons Field in Seattle today.

  10. The Lions have a ways to go, but can’t say they don’t play their tails off. Maybe the foundation is good this time.

  13. All this “The sky is falling!” stuff needs to stop. The success/fail line is so tiny in the NFL. The Titans, Bears and WFT losses all should have been wins. Each game was a win in-hand that they let slip loose at the end. Swap those around and you’re going to the dance. Anyone that thinks they need to clean house, trade RW, or fire PC doesn’t understand this game…this league…nor the organization.

  14. Russ can’t cook. He has his own chef that actually cooks for him. The franchise will let Pete go and hang on to Wilson who hasn’t been 100 % since his thumb injury. He’s lost a step and I don’t see a franchise willing to bet the farm on him.Wilson has hamstrung Seattle with his contract. I’m sure they would unload him but the price will be too high. Pete goes ,Wilson stays.

  15. donnymacjack says:
    January 2, 2022 at 8:38 pm
    All this “The sky is falling!” stuff needs to stop. The success/fail line is so tiny in the NFL. The Titans, Bears and WFT losses all should have been wins. Each game was a win in-hand that they let slip loose at the end. Swap those around and you’re going to the dance. Anyone that thinks they need to clean house, trade RW, or fire PC doesn’t understand this game…this league…nor the organization.
    ——————————————————————————————————————
    A near win is still a loss. Using your logic though, they almost could’ve lost to the Vikings and that tie with the Steelers could’ve been a loss as well.

  16. The Lions have had so many of their best players hurt this year that a LOT of young guys got a LOT of game experience. And some of then have shown that they’re damn good. The Lions have four first round picks in the next two drafts. They’ll get an impact defensive player, and good receiver to play opposite St. Brown this year, and a QB next year. But most importantly, they have a head coach that has established a culture of hard work and pride. They sure didn’t win many games this year, but scared the hell out of a lot of better teams (go ahead and check their ATS record). The depths are deep, but this team is rising out of the abyss.

