Sunday Night Football: Packers clinch NFC’s No. 1 seed with 37-10 victory over Vikings

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 2, 2022, 11:32 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The NFC’s road to Super Bowl LVI will go through Lambeau Field.

The Packers clinched the conference’s top seed — including home-field advantage and the NFC’s only first-round bye — with their 37-10 victory over the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

Though the Packers got off to a slow start, they had clear control of the game throughout. Green Bay began the game 0-of-3 in the red zone, but still had a 6-0 lead off a pair of Mason Crosby field goals. Then receiver Allen Lazard caught a 20-yard touchdown from Aaron Rodgers with 4:11 left in the second quarter. And receiver Davante Adams caught an 11-yard touchdown with 1:05 in the half to put Green Bay up 20-0.

With starting quarterback Kirk Cousins out after testing positive for COVID-19 late in the week, the Vikings had next to nothing on offense for much of the contest. Backup Sean Mannion got the start and Minnesota had just one first down before a two-minute drive in the second quarter. The club finished with a total of four first downs in the first 30 minutes and had only 70 total yards.

Kicker Greg Joseph hit a 51-yard field goal to put the Vikings on the board as time expired in the first half, but Minnesota went three-and-out to start the third quarter.

A.J. Dillon pounded in a 4-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive. And Crosby’s 37-yard field goal made it 30-3.

While Mannion threw his first career touchdown to K.J. Osborn late in the third quarter, Green Bay’s lead was insurmountable. Dillon capped the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown with 8:41 in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Love ended the game at QB for the Packers. Vikings third-round pick Kellen Mond saw some action while Mannion’s hand was being examined on the sideline in the fourth quarter. But Mannion came back in to end the contest.

The Vikings had no run game to speak of, as Dalvin Cook finished with 13 yards on nine carries. Mannion actually led the team with 14 yards on the ground.

By clinching the No. 1 seed, the Packers no longer have anything to play for next week against the Lions — which means it might be the last time Rodgers takes a snap in a game until Jan. 22 or 23. Rodgers finished the game 29-of-38 for 288 yards with two touchdowns.

Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and Lazard caught all six of his targets for 72 yards.

Via Doug Clawson of ESPN, in the last two seasons, Rodgers has thrown for 36 touchdowns and no interceptions against NFC North opponents. And the Packers became the only team in NFL history to win at least 13 games in three consecutive seasons.

The Vikings have been eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, and now could make a coaching change. They’ll host the Bears to end the 2021 season next week.

Green Bay will head to Detroit for its season finale, which Love may start.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Packers clinch NFC’s No. 1 seed with 37-10 victory over Vikings

  2. The Packers have mercifully ended the Mike Zimmer era in MN. His walk of shame ends with one playoff win in 8 mediocre seasons, and he will undoubtedly go down as the greatest coach in Vikings history.

  3. I thought it was very considerate of the Packers not to subject the Vikings to another close defeat. That’s being a gracious host!

  5. Hunter, Griffith, Pierce, Breeland, Dantzler, Thielen all gone. Plus chump “I’m going to hide inside plexi glass to not get COVID” Cousins.

    I hate this team, I’m ready for a drastic change. I’d rather be a team with potential and go 3-13 than this again in 2022.

  6. You’re welcome, Viking fans. We finally got Mike Zimmer fired for you.

    Also, if Kellen Mond and Jordan Love ever become starters, the NFC North will be the worst division in football.

  7. To all the unvaccinated Vikings players who missed games this year because of COvid: YOU cost your team wins and YOU are part of the problem. Ship out.

  8. Aaron Rodgers may be an alien or a telepath. I actually felt bad for the Vikings and their fans tonight. Zimmy looked lost. The team seems to have quit on Zimmy and their fans.

  9. It looks like the Vikings and their fans filled up on a little too much popcorn over the summer.

    I must admit I was somewhat disappointed to see a team quit like the Vikings just did, but it just shows their true character.
    I’m very happy to wrap up the #1 seed a week early.
    It gives GB a lot of options moving forward as to resting the injured and weary.

    Great night to celebrate. 🏈 🎉 🍺
    It’s really not all that cold. 😉
    Go Pack Go!!!

  10. That about wraps it up for Zimmer and Spielman. Perhaps paying Cousins insane money for poorer results than what they got from Keenum was a massive mistake (along with all the terrible draft picks and free agent moves).

  11. Kirk Cousins is touted by Viking fans as being an elite quarterback. Teams with elite QB’s do not finish below 500 two seasons in a row.

  13. Not a surprise. For those that hate Cousins, this is what the Vikings are without him. Not that I like him. Non-vaxxed stuck it to his own team.

  14. Will this be season number 60 or 61 without a world championship for the Vikings? I’ve lost count.

  15. People said I had it easy in the AFCE, man look at the cakewalk Rodgers has had every year

  18. Packers clinch #1 seed, bye, HFA and make NFL history with 3rd straight 13 win season all while bouncing the Vikings out of the playoffs and guaranteeing Minnesota yet another losing season.

    It’s simply better football for better people.

  19. This should finally settle the narrative on Cook too. When the entire world knows he’s coming, 13 yards on 9 carries. He’s a complimentary guy, not a featured back.

  20. I predicted a three score win by the Packers, but I guess I didn’t channel Abraham Lincoln, because it was a FOUR SCORE win, and just like seven years ago that the Packers ended their playoff hopes.

    I’ll give credit to all the people who said they thought Mond would take over after Mannion did basically nothing. But he did something: kudos to Mannion for his first career touchdown pass!

  21. The Packers are lucky that Cousins didn’t play tonight. If he had, the game would have been much closer…like 37-13.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.