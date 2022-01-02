Sunday Night Football: With Davante Adams’ 118 yards, Packers lead Vikings 20-3 at halftime

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 2, 2022, 9:57 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The Packers are on their way to clinching the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Through two quarters, Green Bay leads Minnesota 20-3 on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers got off to a bit of a slow start, scoring two field goals and turning it over on downs in their first three red-zone trips.

But then quarterback Aaron Rodgers tossed a 20-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard. And then Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams displayed their strong connection on a two-minute drive, with Rodgers hitting Adams on a back-shoulder pass for 17 yards down the right sideline. On the next play, the duo produced an 11-yard touchdown over the middle to take a 20-0 lead.

With starting quarterback Kirk Cousins out after testing positive for COVID-19 late in the week, the Vikings managed just one first down before a two-minute drive of their own. Quarterback Sean Mannion moved the chains with a couple of passes to receiver Justin Jefferson.

Despite frigid conditions, kicker Greg Joseph hit a 51-yard field goal to end the first half and put the Vikings on the board.

Rodgers is 20-of-25 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Adams has eight catches for 118 yards through 30 minutes.

Mannion is just 9-for-15 for 57 yards. Jefferson has caught three passes for 30 yards.

The Vikings have just 70 total yards, four first downs, and are 1-of-6 on third down. Mannion has been sacked twice.

Minnesota will have the ball first to start the third quarter. The club will have to make a lot of adjustments to make it a more competitive second half.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Sunday Night Football: With Davante Adams’ 118 yards, Packers lead Vikings 20-3 at halftime

  2. Why is Mond not playing? If he plays bad it’s because he didn’t get 1st team reps and it’s freezing.. if he plays above average it’s a huge win and something to build on. No down side.

  5. Does this change the minds of Viking fans towards KC? This is your future. It’s not looking too bright!

  6. Sure says a lot about Mond if Mannion is still starting the second half. Yikes. I was optimistic about the Vikings surprising everyone but.. yikes. Hopefully things will look different by the start of the next season. Time for a change.

  7. I get protecting Mond since the Vikings are thinking this is a bad situation to throw him into – they’re playing the long game. I wonder how Zimmer and Spielman are feeling, since neither of them is likely to be around to see how he develops. Mond on the bench must be a call by Wilf.

  9. I am surprised that the Vikings can’t even move the ball on this crappy Packers defense. Looks like they’ve mailed it in for the season. As for the Packers, we’ve seen this before. The defense will cost them again in the playoffs.

  10. Why must the nation be subjected to these constant Packer blowout victories over awful division opponents?
    The games are never competitive.

  11. Zimmer is hilarious. He said the offensive failures aren’t on Mannion. That’s funny, I’ve never seen him let Kirk off the hook. Didn’t Kirk put up 34 points and a win against these guys?

  12. Does anyone really think Davante Adams is an elite WR? I don’t. If he wasn’t out there, some other scrub receiver would be having a big game. All Adams does is disappear in big games and drop passes in key moments.

  14. Vikings need to tell Cousins to hit the road. Because he is unvaccinated, he was more at risk to catch COVID. In their biggest game of the season, he was unavailable. He wouldn’t even be a team player and get the shot. He failed his team

  17. >> unknownvikingfan says: Mond must be a bust, according to our Viking fan logic. <<

    Ironically, any Viking fans still watching will get to see Love under Center before the night's over.

  18. I sure hope Zimmer’s handshake is more gracious than that time he shook LaFleur’s hand while running away from him. practically.

    But it wouldn’t surprise me if it’s in that ballpark.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.