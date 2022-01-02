Titans win division title with 34-3 win as Ryan Tannehill beats his former team

Getty Images

The Titans clinched a second consecutive AFC South title with a decisive 34-3 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday.

It is the first time the franchise has won consecutive division titles since the Houston Oilers won three in a row from 1960-62. Tennessee moved to 11-5 and ended Miami’s seven-game winning streak after a 1-7 start.

Ryan Tannehill, the eighth overall choice of the Dolphins in 2012 before a trade to the Titans in 2019, completed 13 of 18 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He got plenty of help from D'Onta Foreman, who rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Dontrell Hilliard scored on a 39-yard run with 1:53 left and finished with 45 yards on eight carries.

The Titans lost tight end MyCole Pruitt to a lower leg injury in the first half, but they got touchdowns from two other tight ends. Geoff Swaim scored on a 1-yard touchdown catch, and Antony Frisker caught a 15-yard touchdown.

Tua Tagovailoa did not have one of his better games, completing 18 of 38 passes for 205 yards. He lost a fumble.