Tom Brady seeks compassion and empathy for Antonio Brown

The man regarded as most responsible for bringing Antonio Brown to Tampa Bay has addressed Brown’s departure from the team.

Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, quarterback Tom Brady called for compassion and empathy for his now-former teammate.

“That’s obviously a difficult situation,” Brady said. “We all love him and care about him deeply. . . . I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.”

Brady is right. And here’s hoping that Brady, who won a seventh Super Bowl ring with assistance from Brown, will be as vigilant about getting Brown help as Brady was about keeping Brown out of trouble when his ongoing employment depended on it.