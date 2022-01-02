Trey Lance TD pass puts 49ers up 10-7

Getty Images

The 49ers have their first lead of Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Quarterback Trey Lance flipped a short pass to running back Elijah Mitchell and Mitchell ran it into the end zone for his first receiving touchdown of the year. The score puts the Niners up 10-7 with under six minutes to play in the third quarter.

The 49ers had tried and failed to convert a fourth down for the second time in the game on their previous drive, but they got the ball back a few plays later when Marcell Harris picked off Texans quarterback Davis Mills. A deep pass on the next play led to a 37-yard pass interference penalty on Terrence Mitchell and the touchdown came four plays after that.

It was Lance’s first touchdown pass since Week Four and another one would go a long way toward moving the 49ers closer to the playoffs.