Washington takes early 7-0 lead with Jaret Patterson touchdown

Washington needs a win to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

The Football Team is off to a good start against the Eagles to get it.

On its opening drive, Washington got right down the field with ease to take a 7-0 lead.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke was 3-of-3 for 50 yards on the opening possession, including a 16-yard pass to receiver Cam Sims that kept the drive going on third-and-4.

The Football Team didn’t even face a second down on the drive from there, with running back Jaret Patterson taking in an 11-yard touchdown. It was the second touchdown of Sims’ young career.