Will someone else give Antonio Brown his latest second chance?

Getty Images

Nothing secures second chances like talent. And Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown still has plenty of it.

So with Brown’s time in Tampa Bay over, will he get another second chance?

If/when the Buccaneers officially release Brown, he’ll be exposed to waivers. Any team can then claim the balance of his 2021 contract. If he clears waivers, he becomes a free agent.

Would someone claim him, or eventually sign him, to boost a playoff run? Would someone claim him for the simple purpose of keeping another team from getting him?

Surely, teams that need receivers would at least consider it. The Chiefs still don’t have a clear No. 2 across from Tyreek Hill, and Andy Reid has no qualms about giving guys second chances. The Packers could be interested, especially if Brown’s discontent with the Bucs would become motivation and focus.

And then there’s the Rams. Because the Rams are always ready to add a big name.

While today’s antics will surely complicate things, teams want to win. With the playoffs looming, any chance that he could help nudge a franchise closer to the top of the mountain — as he did last year in Tampa — should be taken seriously.

If the Bucs take that possibility seriously, they may want to consider their options. If, for example, they suspend him four weeks for conduct detrimental to the team, that could allow the Bucs to be done with him, and also to ensure that no one else could get him. At least for four weeks.