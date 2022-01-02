Xavier Rhodes out with hamstring injury, Raiders back up 20-17

USA TODAY Sports

The Colts lost cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter and they lost their lead a few plays later.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hit wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for an 11-yard touchdown with just over 11 minutes to play in the game and the Raiders now lead 20-17 in Indianapolis. The catch put Renfrow over 1,000 yards on the season.

It’s the first touchdown pass of the game for Carr, who has thrown interceptions in both halves. Isaiah Rodgers got the first one and Colts linebacker Darius Leonard got the second on the drive after Indianapolis took the lead on a T.Y. Hilton touchdown catch, but the Colts weren’t able to turn it into any points.

The Raiders forced a punt on that drive when Yannick Ngakoue sacked Carson Wentz and Wentz missed a wide open Hilton on third down to bring on another punt early in the fourth.