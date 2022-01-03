49ers add Jimmie Ward to COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The 49ers announced earlier Monday afternoon that they placed cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and K'Waun Williams on COVID-19 reserve. They since have added safety Jimmie Ward.

All three players could return in time for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Running back Raheem Mostert, who is on injured reserve, is the other player on the team’s COVID list.

In 15 games this season, Ward has 71 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups.

The team also announced it signed running back Brian Hill to the practice squad. It cut punter Colby Wadman from the practice squad in a corresponding move.