49ers put Dontae Johnson, K’Waun Williams on COVID reserve

Getty Images

The 49ers added a couple of cornerbacks to their COVID-19 reserve list on Monday.

The team announced that Dontae Johnson and K'Waun Williams have been moved to the list a day after playing in a win over the Texans. The 49ers also moved running back Raheem Mostert from injured reserve to the COVID reserve.

Williams played 54 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Texans and Johnson took over for Josh Norman when the Niners benched the veteran after a pass interference penalty.

Johnson and Williams can both be cleared to return to action ahead of their Week 18 game against the Rams. The 49ers will be in the playoffs if they win that game, so they would surely like to have as full a complement of cornerbacks as possible on hand to match up with Odell Beckham, Cooper Kupp, and the rest of the Los Angeles receiving corps.