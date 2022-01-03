Aaron Rodgers: No issues with toe Sunday night

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has spent most of the second half of the season dealing with a toe injury, but it doesn’t sound like it will be a problem for him in the playoffs.

After the Packers’ 37-10 demolition of the Vikings on Sunday night, Rodgers said that he made it through the night without experiencing any pain in his toe for the first time since he was initially injured. While all is well on that front, he’s still looking forward to the extra week of rest that comes with having clinched the top seed in the conference.

“This is a first game that my toe got through the game without any issues,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “No pregame painkiller shot. I’m feeling good. I’m happy about it. There was definitely a time a few weeks ago when I started to project out and think if we can get the one-seed, it could be two-plus weeks of rest. I’m going to play next week, and I expect Davante to play and our guys to play. So, we’re looking forward to finishing off the season on a high note and then getting the bye.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur said his gut feeling is that starters will play a little bit against the Lions in Week 18, so Rodgers should be able to start his rest before the final whistle thanks to taking care of business on Sunday night.