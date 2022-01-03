Bill Belichick says Patriots “reached the point” where they had to face the music

The Patriots lost back-to-back games to the Colts and Bills heading into Week 17, but they got back on track in convincing fashion against the Jaguars on Sunday.

New England took an early lead on a Damien Harris touchdown and led 28-3 at halftime on their way to a 50-10 win that guaranteed them a playoff spot. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited the performance to the team having a “look in the mirror” moment in the days leading up to the game.

During a Monday morning appearance on WEEI, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he noticed a difference in the team’s preparation last week and thinks the moment that Meyers mentioned had something to do with how Sunday played out.

“This was our best week in a little while here,” Belichick said. “Not really sure why that was, but maybe that was part of it, what Jakobi said, we reached the point where we kind of had to face the music here. Our captains and some of our veteran leaders on our team I thought did a real good job this week of setting an example and really challenging themselves, challenging the team. We got a great response, so try and keep that going.”

The results of Week 18 will determine whether the Patriots win the AFC East and where they’ll be seeded if they can’t jump back in front of the Bills, so that should serve as motivation for the team to remain as focused as they were heading into the matchup with Jacksonville.

  1. You played a 2-13 team in Week 17 that could not afford to win at any cost because they’d lose the first overall pick in the draft. The team has no offensive line, an interim hc, doesn’t even have 11 NFL quality players on offense and has totally given up on the season.

    Yet, Patriots nation is acting like they just destroyed a wildcard team that was in a must win elimination game.

  2. Eh it was the Jags, I wouldn’t read much else into it. Patriots are a good team in 2021 and teams that are good and not pretending to be good are expected to do that to a team like the Jags.

  3. But what a difference a year makes.

    Last year’s roster was absolute garbage. There was nothing worthwhile from that team, nothing to carry forward to this year. Best left in the past.

    This years team, while I wouldn’t say they’re a top team in the league, and I don’t think Mac Jones is ready yet to be expected to beat a playoff team in a shootout if the defense is off – they’re good and they might surprise teams in January. We’ll see. Should be fun 🙂

  4. That’s the most I’ve heard BB answer of a stupid question. Maybe he was in a good mood.

  5. I’m pretty sure playing the worst team in the nfl didn’t have anything to do with it, right?

  6. With KC, Tenn and Cinci all playing before the Patriots take the field the Patriots will know who they play with a win or a loss (with the exception of somehow the Bills lose to the Jets). I think the Patriots come out to win with a limited roster with anyone with a health issue sitting. Then if the Bills get a significant lead the Patriots will put all backups in the game. Highly likely the Patriots play Bills or Cinci.

    No, I think the Patriots had a good season, made the playoffs. They are a tough team with a rookie QB and we will see if they can put together a complete game and win a playoff game. Having a guaranteed playoff spot and Miami being eliminated was the best outcome.

