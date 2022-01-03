Broncos expect to start Drew Lock against Chiefs

Getty Images

The Broncos are planning to start Drew Lock at quarterback for their season finale against the Chiefs.

Lock has started the last two games with Teddy Bridgewater sidelined by a concussion and head coach Vic Fangio said that nothing has changed with his condition as they move into Week 18.

“Right now, Teddy is still in the concussion protocol, so we don’t really have any new information there,” Fangio said, via the team’s website. “So it’ll be Drew going forward.”

Lock missed a little time in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers after hurting his shoulder, but returned to the game and Fangio said “we’re hopeful that he’ll be able to improve as the week goes and end up being the quarterback.”

Lock was 18-of-25 for 245 yards and a touchdown in the 34-13 loss on Sunday.