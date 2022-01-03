Bruce Arians: Buccaneers will play to win, not rest starters

Getty Images

The Buccaneers know they will be at home in the first round of the playoffs regardless of what happens on Sunday, as they have already clinched the NFC South but have been eliminated from earning a bye week. That led to questions about whether they would rest Tom Brady and other key starters this week to make sure they’re fresh and healthy heading into the playoffs.

But Bucs coach Bruce Arians says that’s not under consideration.

“You play to win. You play to get the second seed, that’s huge. We’re not resting anybody. We’re playing to win,” Arians said.

There’s no real consensus around the NFL about whether it’s smarter to rest starters at the end of the season or play for the higher seed in the playoffs, but Arians doesn’t seem to have any doubt that he wants to win. The fans in Tampa Bay will cheer that on Sunday — unless an injury to Brady makes Arians regret his decision.