Cardinals planning to “be smart” with banged up James Conner, Chase Edmonds

The Cardinals have two productive running backs but both of them have an injury concern heading into Week 18. That could keep both players off the field for the regular-season finale as Arizona gets ready for the playoffs.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said there’s a possibility Arizona won’t play either James Conner or Chase Edmonds this week against the Seahawks.

“We’re going to try to be smart,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ website. “We’re going to see how they progress the next couple of days. I don’t exactly how much we’ll use them, but we want to make sure they are ready for the playoffs.

“That’s when we have been at our best, when both those guys are healthy and getting to play and take snaps off of each other. We’d like to get back to that.”

Edmonds has started the last two games with Conner dealing with a heel injury. Edmonds missed four weeks with an ankle sprain.

Conner has 1,034 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns. Edmonds had 903 yards from scrimmage with two total touchdowns.

Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward are also on Arizona’s roster at running back.

The Cardinals have a chance to win the NFC West if the Rams lose their game to the 49ers on Sunday. That’s part of why Kingsbury said Monday that Arizona is going into Week 18 trying to win.

“We want to be playing well going into the playoffs,” Kingsbury said. “If [Edmonds and Conner] are banged up and can’t play at their best, we want to get them healthy. But if they can play, they’ll play.”