Carson Wentz: Definitely one of the weirdest weeks of my career

After missing all of the practice week while out with COVID-19, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was cleared on Sunday in time to play against the Raiders.

But the desired result was not there.

Indianapolis didn’t win when running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 100 yards for the first time this season, falling to the Raiders 23-20. That result also kept the Colts from clinching a playoff spot.

Wentz finished the game 16-of-27 passing for 148 yards with a touchdown. He added 10 yards on the ground. After testing positive for the virus, Wentz said he was working out by Wednesday. He felt more sluggish on Monday and Tuesday, but noted he usually feels that way anyway after a game.

“Definitely one of the weirdest weeks of my NFL career, if not the weirdest,” Wentz said in his postgame press conference. “I felt pretty good and was locked in on the virtual meetings, but couldn’t be around the guys obviously. It was different, but I wouldn’t say that was the reason for the performance or for the loss today by any means. I felt fine out there and felt good all week, just a strange, strange week.”

With the loss, the Colts now have to go to Florida and beat the Jaguars to guarantee themselves a postseason berth. But as receiver T.Y. Hilton noted, Indianapolis hasn’t won in Jacksonville since 2014.

“I mean, we feel like there’s been pressure every week,” Wentz said. “We had a slow start. It has just felt like it’s been playoff football for a long time for us. Obviously today we didn’t get it done, but we are excited for the opportunity to win, get in and then we have to win this one. First and foremost, we have to regroup from this one. Didn’t play our best ball, hopefully, put our best performance out there next week.”