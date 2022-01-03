Dalton Risner has partial UCL tear, won’t require surgery

Getty Images

The Broncos already had ruled out offensive guard Dalton Risner for Sunday’s season finale with what coach Vic Fangio called an elbow injury.

“Dalton will not make it this week,” Fangio said, via Ben Swanson of the team website. “He’s got an elbow injury that won’t allow him to play this week. He would miss a couple weeks.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Risner partially tore his ulnar collateral ligament, which is located on the inside of the elbow. Risner will not require surgery, per Rapoport, and should be fully healed in 3-4 weeks.

Risner played only four snaps Sunday, and Netane Muti replaced him and played the final 56 snaps on offense against the Chargers.