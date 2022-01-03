David Bakhtiari is expected to practice this week, could play Sunday

Getty Images

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that he’s planning to “play our guys” against the Lions in Week 18 and one of those guys could be left tackle David Bakhtiari if all goes well this week.

Bakhtiari has not played in a game this season as he’s had an extended recovery from last year’s torn ACL and he hasn’t practiced since having his knee scoped after returning to the active roster, but LaFleur said the plan is for Bakhtiari to practice this week. That would set him up to get some game action ahead of the playoffs.

“I think the ideal scenario is that he would play and get some snaps under his belt before you proceed into the postseason, but we’ll see where we’re at, at the end of the week,” LaFleur said, via PackersNews.com. “He will practice some this week, and I hate to sound like a broken record, but we’ll take it one day at a time.”

The Packers would also like to get cornerback Jaire Alexander back on the field after months on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, but he’s currently on the COVID-19 reserve list and will need to be cleared from that in order to be in the mix this week.

Alexander was joined on that list by tackle Dennis Kelly and safety Darnell Savage Monday. Wide receiver David Moore, who played in Sunday’s win over Minnesota, went on the practice squad version of the list.