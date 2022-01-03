David Njoku touchdown cuts Steelers lead to 13-7

Getty Images

It took 44 minutes but the Cleveland Browns have finally gotten on the scoreboard.

David Njoku caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield with 56 seconds left in the third quarter to trim the Pittsburgh Steelers lead to 13-7.

A sack from Jadeveon Clowney of Ben Roethlisberger backed the Steelers up to their own 4-yard line. Cleveland took possession at the Steelers 48-yard line after a 9-yard punt return from Donovan Peoples-Jones moved the Browns across midfield. Peoples-Jones then picked up 39 yards on a catch-and-run through the Steelers secondary to get into scoring position.

After two runs from Nick Chubb inched the Browns closer, Njoku’s touchdown got them on the board.

The Browns have just 162 yards of offense on the night with T.J. Watt picking up three sacks of Mayfield through three quarters.