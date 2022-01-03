Derrick Henry could return to practice this week

Getty Images

The Titans may be getting a big piece of their offensive puzzle back on the field for their postseason run.

Running back Derrick Henry has been rehabbing his broken foot for the last couple of months and that process has progressed to the point that he could rejoin the team at practice this week. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Henry will do some work today and the team will ponder whether to open his window to return from injured reserve for the next couple of days.

“We’ve discussed it. We’ll see where it goes. We’ll probably make a decision mid-week,” Vrabel said, via Titans247.

Henry would be able to practice for 21 days before the Titans would reach a deadline to activate him. If he does practice this week and the Titans wrap up the bye given to the AFC No. 1 seed by beating the Texans in Week 18, that would line up well for a return in the team’s first postseason game.