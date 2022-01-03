DeSean Jackson was ordered to take off John Madden tribute cleats before game

Getty Images

The NFL honored John Madden before every game on Sunday, but Raiders receiver DeSean Jackson wasn’t allowed to honor the Hall of Fame Raiders coach the way he wanted.

Jackson posted on Instagram that he wore special cleats with Madden’s name, image and signature on them, but officials told him he had to take them off before the game.

“NFL hated on me and said if I didn’t take cleats off they was gonna remove me from the game! I had these made for the legendary John Madden.”

The NFL typically does not permit players to wear any type of custom messages on their uniform, with the exception of the one week out of the year when players participate in “My Cause, My Cleats,” with each player designing his cleats in a way that draws attention to an issue that matters to him.